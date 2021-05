Airtable plans are charged per seat. If you are on Airtable’s Free plan, you can add users to your workspace for free. If you are on a paid Airtable plan, you will be charged for all collaborators who have edit or comment permissions to at least one base in the workspace. No charges will apply for read-only collaborators or people submitting forms. Charges are prorated: collaborators with edit permissions added partway through the month will only be charged for the days they were collaborators.